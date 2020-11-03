 
Палермо (Италия) признал независимость Республики Арцах

Городской совет Палермо (Италия) единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Посольство Армении в Италии.
«Городской совет Палермо сегодня единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах.

Спасибо, Палермо, за уважение ценностей», — говорится в заявлении.

Напомним: независимость Республики Арцах признали также итальянские города Черкьяра-ди-Калабрия и Азоло.


