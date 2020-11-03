 
  • 12:57 – Разделяю горе австрийцев | Никол Пашинян 
  • 13:17 – Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Разгром ВС Азербайджана | Уничтожен азербайджанский спецназ «Яшма»

Адское ущелье
Разгром ВС Азербайджана под Тагавардом
 
Проект @wargonzo публикует первые кадры уничтоженных броневиков элитного азербайджанского спецназа. Всего было уничтожено три бронированных джипа, спецназ ВС Азербайджана понес тяжелые потери - есть убитые и раненые. 

Специальный репортаж проекта @wargonzо с южного фронта Арцаха, где Армия Обороны разгромила колонну элитного азербайджанского спецназа «Яшма», пытавшегося прорваться по направлению к Шуши.

Бойцам Арцаха удалось подбить из гранатомётов три бронеавтомобиля «Sandcat» израильского производства. Элита ВС Азербайджана также понесла серьёзные потери в живой силе. Сбежавшие спецназовцы бросили на поле боя тела сослуживцев.
 

 


