Бум признания независимости Арцаха набирает обороты | От городов до штатов

 Страны признавшие Арцах
Итальянский муниципалитет Карбоньяно, который находится в регионе Лацио признал независимость Республики Арцаха. Сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.
 
Два итальянских муниципалитета Дрена и Бледжо-Супериоре признали независимость Республики Арцах, сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.
Испанский муниципалитет Берга (Каталония) признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Associacio Cultural Armenia de Barcelona 
 
Итальянский регион Ломбардия признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Посольство Республики Армения в Италии.
 
Каталанский город Ампоста признала независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Два итальянских города Палермо и Азоло признали независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Итальянский город Черкьяра-ди-Калабрия признал независимость Республики Арцах, — МИД Армении. 
 
Городской совет Глендейла принял резолюцию о признании независимости Республики Арцах и официально призвал президента США и Конгресс США признать независимость Республики Арцах с целью установления мира и стабильности в регионе.
 
Мэрия города Саяшче (Гватемала) официально признала независимость Республики Арцах. Саяшче признаёт право армян Арцаха на самоопределение и поддерживает создание свободного и суверенного государства, — «Арменпресс
 
Скоро страны и континенты!!! Арцах Будет Свободным!!!


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

