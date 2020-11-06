 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
Парламент Пайсанду (Уругвай) единогласно признал независимость Арцаха

 Парламент уругвайского штата Пайсанду единогласно признал независимость Арцаха
Парламент уругвайского штата Пайсанду единогласно признал независимость Арцаха

Парламент Пайсанду, одного из крупнейших штатов Уругвая, единогласно признал независимость Арцаха 28 голосами «за». Это первое официальное решение в Уругвае относительно независимости Арцаха со стороны органа, сформированного путем прямого демократического голосования.
 
Недавно признали независимость Республики Арцах ...

Итальянский муниципалитет Карбоньяно, который находится в регионе Лацио признал независимость Республики Арцаха. Сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.
 
Два итальянских муниципалитета Дрена и Бледжо-Супериоре признали независимость Республики Арцах, сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.

Испанский муниципалитет Берга (Каталония) признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Associacio Cultural Armenia de Barcelona 
 
Итальянский регион Ломбардия признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Посольство Республики Армения в Италии.
 
Каталанский город Ампоста признала независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Два итальянских города Палермо и Азоло признали независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Итальянский город Черкьяра-ди-Калабрия признал независимость Республики Арцах, — МИД Армении. 
 
Городской совет Глендейла принял резолюцию о признании независимости Республики Арцах и официально призвал президента США и Конгресс США признать независимость Республики Арцах с целью установления мира и стабильности в регионе.
 
Мэрия города Саяшче (Гватемала) официально признала независимость Республики Арцах. Саяшче признаёт право армян Арцаха на самоопределение и поддерживает создание свободного и суверенного государства, — «Арменпресс
 
Скоро страны и континенты!!! Арцах Будет Свободным!!!


