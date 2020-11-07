 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
ВС Азербайджана несут колоссальные потери в Арцахе | Азербайджан начал отступать

Уничтоженный танк Азербайджана | Слава Арцаху
 
ВС Азербайджана несут колоссальные потери как в живой силе так и в технике. Уничтожены сотни бронированных машин, десятки тысяч солдат и офицеров гниют на фронте. В последние дни один за одним уничтожаются в корень элитные войска специального назначения Азербайджана, Турции и террористов ИГИЛ, Султан Мурад и т.д. Положение критическое. Многие террористы и военнослужащие Азербайджана бегут с поля боя. Уже обратно в Сирию вернулись более 300 террористов, решивших сохранить свои жизни. Воины Арцаха жестко уничтожают всех кто пришел на их землю с оружием в руках. Шансов у Азербайджана уже нет. Армия Обороны Арцаха готовит сюрпризы для Азербайджана.
Только по последним официальным данным о потерях противника были поражены еще 5 БПЛА, 13 единиц бронетехники, есть 105 погибших.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

