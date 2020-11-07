 
  • 23:42 – Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 23:42 – Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян

Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян 
 
Кубатлу (Санасар), Зангелан (Ковсакан) находится под полным нашим контролем.

Об этом сообщил командир отряда "Арабо" Манвел Егизарян

@telegrad_87


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 120


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Парламент Пайсанду (Уругвай) единогласно признал независимость Арцаха
    » На данный момент оперативно-тактическая ситуация находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха
    » В Арцахе уничтожен командир террористической группы "Султан Мурад"
    » Оперативно-тактическая обстановка находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха | Минобороны Арцаха
    » В юго-восточном районе Арцаха сбили израильский БПЛА "Hermes".
    » Армия Арцаха сегодня уже уничтожила 100-200 спецназовцев Азербайджана
    » Была предпринята попытка диверсионного проникновения на север Гадрута | Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Ситуация в связи с коронавирусом в Грузии находится под контролем - Гамкрелидзе
    » Манвел Джавадян прекратил свои полномочия в качестве руководителя ереванского административного района Аван
    » Нагорный Карабах навсегда останется под контролем армян | Томас де Ваал
    » Большой барьерный риф исчезает
    » ВСУ обстреляли Первомайск из танков, есть жертвы
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян

    • 23:42
    • 122
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА

    • 23:29
    • 92
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана несут колоссальные потери в Арцахе | Азербайджан начал отступать

    • 14:11
    • 135
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха сбили очередной БПЛА | НОВОСТИ АРЦАХА

    • 13:48
    • 78
    • 0

    В Минске запущена новая линия метрополитена

    • 13:47
    • 63
    • 0

    В Азербайджане начинается суд над супругами, обвиняемыми в государственной измене

    • 11:11
    • 80
    • 0

    Владимир Зеленский посетил Донбасс

    • 10:09
    • 80
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60951
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56498
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50043
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48841
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45497
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39408
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37901
    • 0

    Города Кубатлу, Зангелан находится под контролем ВС Арцаха | Манвел Егизарян

    • 23:42
    • 122
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА

    • 23:29
    • 92
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана несут колоссальные потери в Арцахе | Азербайджан начал отступать

    • 14:11
    • 135
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха сбили очередной БПЛА | НОВОСТИ АРЦАХА

    • 13:48
    • 78
    • 0

    В Минске запущена новая линия метрополитена

    • 13:47
    • 63
    • 0

    Владимир Зеленский посетил Донбасс

    • 10:09
    • 80
    • 0

    В Азербайджане начинается суд над супругами, обвиняемыми в государственной измене

    • 11:11
    • 80
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА