 
  • 15:15 – Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян 
  • 13:26 – Азербайджан будет разделен на 3 государства | депутат парламента Азербайджана Джумшуд Нуриев 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 15:15 – Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Азербайджан будет разделен на 3 государства | депутат парламента Азербайджана Джумшуд Нуриев

 Новые границы Азербайджана

Джумшуд Нуриев, бывший депутат парламента Азербайджана, дал прогнозы относительно будущего своей страны на конец 2020 года, основываясь на данных некоторых секретных документов.

«Существование Азербайджана как единого государства стоит под вопросом. Если мои прогнозы окажутся верными, то Азербайджан будет разделен на 3 государства».

По мнению политолога:

- Районы от левого берега Куры к северу будут присоединены к России
- Территория между Курой и Араксом перейдет Ирану
- Остальная часть будет присоединена к Нагорному Карабаху, и в этом составе будет интегрирована в Республику Армения

Для реализации последнего Армия Обороны делает и сделает все возможное.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 70


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Армия обороны Арцаха подбила тяжелую огнеметную систему ТОС-1А ВС Азербайджана
    » В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян
    » Азербайджан = террористическое государство | баннер на посольстве Азербайджана
    » Армения выступает с позиции мирного решения проблемы по Карабаху
    » Азербайджан потерял более 35 военных | Депутат азербайджанского парламента Арзу Нагиев
    » Министр обороны Азербайджана Рагим Газиев (1992-1993 гг) арестован за заявление о 12 жертвах
    » В Баку царит паника | Армения захватит наши земли вплоть до Куры
    » Депутат парламента Армении: У Азербайджана нет воли и смелости начать войну
    » Истерикой на международной арене Азербайджан демонстрирует свою мелочность: Константин Затулин
    » Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)
    » S&P ухудшило прогнозы для России
    » Территория Азербайджана будет восстановлена
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян

    • 15:15
    • 20
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили очередной турецкий Байрактар

    • 15:04
    • 26
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана отступают на Мартунинском направлении | Истерика в рядах ВС Азербайджана

    • 14:53
    • 29
    • 0

    Азербайджан будет разделен на 3 государства | депутат парламента Азербайджана Джумшуд Нуриев

    • 13:26
    • 75
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили еще 2 беспилотника ВС Азербайджана | Геноцид БПЛА продолжается

    • 12:55
    • 35
    • 0

    Премьер Киргизии принял участие в заседании совета глав правительств стран СНГ

    • 12:51
    • 37
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана при поддержке террористов и турецких прокси не удалось взять Шуши | СЛАВА ВОИНАМ АРЦАХА

    • 12:34
    • 124
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60953
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56501
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50050
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48858
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45498
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39409
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37902
    • 0

    Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян

    • 15:15
    • 20
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили очередной турецкий Байрактар

    • 15:04
    • 26
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана отступают на Мартунинском направлении | Истерика в рядах ВС Азербайджана

    • 14:53
    • 29
    • 0

    Азербайджан будет разделен на 3 государства | депутат парламента Азербайджана Джумшуд Нуриев

    • 13:26
    • 75
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили еще 2 беспилотника ВС Азербайджана | Геноцид БПЛА продолжается

    • 12:55
    • 35
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана при поддержке террористов и турецких прокси не удалось взять Шуши | СЛАВА ВОИНАМ АРЦАХА

    • 12:34
    • 124
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана потеряли за ночь сотни убитых, 4 танка, 20 единиц бронетехники, 11 единиц автотехники и 4 БПЛА

    • 12:25
    • 39
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА