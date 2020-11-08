 
  • 22:39 – Диверсионные группы пытались прорвать оборону, но были уничтожены. | Арцрун Ованнисян 
  • 15:15 – Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 22:39 – Диверсионные группы пытались прорвать оборону, но были уничтожены. | Арцрун Ованнисян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны на северо-западе Степанакерта в районе 19:30 сбили очередные два БПЛА противника.

 Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны на северо-западе Степанакерта в районе 19:30 сбили очередные два БПЛА противника.
Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха на северо-западе Степанакерта в районе 19:30 сбили два БПЛА противника. 
 
На передовой сохраняется напряженная ситуация. На юго-восточном направлении замечена колонна противника, в направлении которой был открыт точечный огонь. В результате противник понес большие потери в живой силе и технике.

Подразделения Армии обороны уверенно выполняют поставленные боевые задачи. Истощение боевого потенциала врага продолжается.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 33


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Армянские военные подразделения в направлении Бердзора разгромили азербайджанские силы и технику | 21+
    » ВС Азербайджана потеряли за ночь сотни убитых, 4 танка, 20 единиц бронетехники, 11 единиц автотехники и 4 БПЛА
    » ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха сбили очередной БПЛА | НОВОСТИ АРЦАХА
    » Азербайджану нанесены большие потери в технике и живой силе на восточном, южном и юго-восточном направлениях | Шушан Степанян
    » Две штурмовые группы ВС Азербайджана были вовремя замечены и уничтожены | Шушан Степанян
    » Подразделения Армии Обороны Арцаха всецело контролируют ситуацию | Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Уничтожена крупная группировка элитных войск Азербайджана | МО Арцаха
    » На данный момент оперативно-тактическая ситуация находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха
    » В юго-восточном районе Арцаха сбили израильский БПЛА "Hermes".
    » Армия обороны Арцаха нанесла противнику очень тяжелые удары
    » Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Карабаха сбили штурмовик противника Су-25
    » Минобороны НКР: противник обстрелял позиции Армии обороны НКР в северо-восточном направлении (Талыш и Ярымджа) из минометов
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Диверсионные группы пытались прорвать оборону, но были уничтожены. | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 22:39
    • 50
    • 0

    Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны на северо-западе Степанакерта в районе 19:30 сбили очередные два БПЛА противника.

    • 22:02
    • 35
    • 0

    Армянские военные подразделения в направлении Бердзора разгромили азербайджанские силы и технику | 21+

    • 21:48
    • 68
    • 0

    На данный момент в Шуши нет ни одного азербайджанского диверсанта. | ВС Арцаха отстояли ШУШИ!

    • 19:00
    • 118
    • 0

    Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян

    • 15:15
    • 126
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили очередной турецкий Байрактар

    • 15:04
    • 68
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана отступают на Мартунинском направлении | Истерика в рядах ВС Азербайджана

    • 14:53
    • 151
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60965
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56508
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50059
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48897
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45502
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39415
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37908
    • 0

    Диверсионные группы пытались прорвать оборону, но были уничтожены. | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 22:39
    • 50
    • 0

    Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны на северо-западе Степанакерта в районе 19:30 сбили очередные два БПЛА противника.

    • 22:02
    • 35
    • 0

    Армянские военные подразделения в направлении Бердзора разгромили азербайджанские силы и технику | 21+

    • 21:48
    • 68
    • 0

    На данный момент в Шуши нет ни одного азербайджанского диверсанта. | ВС Арцаха отстояли ШУШИ!

    • 19:00
    • 118
    • 0

    Армия Арцаха перешла в наступление в Кашатаге | Арут Аванесян

    • 15:15
    • 126
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожили очередной турецкий Байрактар

    • 15:04
    • 68
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана отступают на Мартунинском направлении | Истерика в рядах ВС Азербайджана

    • 14:53
    • 151
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА