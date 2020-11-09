 
Криштиану Роналду не доиграл матч с «Лацио» из-за травмы лодыжки

Нападающий «Ювентуса» Криштиану Роналду получил повреждение в матче седьмого тура Серии А против «Лацио» (1:1). На 76-й минуте матча футболист был заменен после столкновения с хавбеком «лациале» Луисом Альберто.
Об этом стало известно от наставника туринцев Андреа Пирло.

«Роналду — ключевой игрок для любой команды, в которой он играет.
Но, к сожалению, у него была проблема с лодыжкой. Криштиану пришлось покинуть поле», — цитирует Пирло Metaratings.by.

В текущем сезоне португальский игрок сыграл четыре матча в чемпионате Италии, в которых забил шесть голов и отдал один голевой пас. Стоит отметить, что недавно Роналду также переболел коронавирусом и пропустил несколько игр «Юве».

Итальянский клуб «Ювентус» набрал 13 очков и остался на третье месте в Серии А. Отставание туринского клуба от лидирующего «Милана» составляет три очка. Вторым в турнирной таблице идет «Сассуоло» (15 очков). «Лацио» (11 очков) занимает девятое место.

35-летний Криштиану Роналду забил шестой гол в сезоне и вышел на второе место в списке лучших бомбардиров Серии А. Больше забил только Златан Ибрагимович (восемь голов).
 


