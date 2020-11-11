 
Задержаны около 20 погромщиков парламента и правительства Армении.

Как сообщает  Службы нацбезопасности Армении, большая часть погромщиков раскаялась в содеянном, немедленно изменив поведение. Проводятся оперативно-розыскные мероприятия, допрашиваются свидетели. Конфискованы предметы, присвоенные в правительственном особняке. "СНБ призывает не поддаваться на провокации и не ставить личные интересы выше общественных. Государство предпринимает все действия, необходимые в данной ситуации”, - отмечается в заявлении.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

