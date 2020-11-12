 
Турецких миротворцев в Карабахе не будет | Лавров

 
Глава МИД России Сергей Лавров- "Никаких миротворческих подразделений Турецкой Республики в Нагорный Карабах направляться не будет. Об этом чётко сказано в том самом заявлении лидеров"
 
Представители США и Франции скоро прибудут в Москву для обсуждения ситуации в Карабахе.
▫️Россия предложила СБ ООН приветствовать договорённости о прекращении огня в Нагорном Карабахе.
▫️Армянское правительство понимает меру ответственности и целостность соглашения по Карабаху будет сохранена.
▫️Пока нет признаков того, что кто-то пытается сорвать договоренности по Карабаху.
▫️Иллюзий о том, что семь районов вокруг Нагорного Карабаха должны навеки оставаться в положении, в котором были еще месяц-полтора-два назад, не должно было быть.
▫️Лавров утром 12 ноября беседовал с министром иностранных дел Армении Зограбом Мнацаканяном.


