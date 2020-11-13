 
Герой Арцаха Карен Джалавян не собирается оставлять позиции | СРОЧНО

 Герой Арцаха Карен Джалавян не собирается оставлять позиции | СРОЧНО
Герой Арцаха «Кьёха» не собирается оставлять позиции

Как стало известно проекту @wargonzo от источников на арцахской передовой - легендарный командир Армии Обороны Карен Джалавян с позывным «Кьёха» отказался покидать собственные позиции, часть из которых должна перейти под контроль Азербайджана, согласно опубликованному документу. 

Командир не стал насильно или в приказном порядке обязывать подчиненных оставаться с ним. Все, кто хотел, могли покинуть расположение подразделения. Часть бойцов осталась с ним, разделив его позицию.
 
Активно циркулирующие в Интернете слухи о том, что дежурные в воинской части «Ехникнер» должны покинуть свои позиции, против чего якобы выступает командир Карен Джалавян, не соответствуют действительности.

Подразделения Армии обороны продолжают нести боевое дежурство на данном участке.
©️ Армия обороны Арцаха


  Источник:FMG NEWS

