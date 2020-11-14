 
  • 18:06 – Артур Ванецян обвиняется в подготовке убийства Никола Пашиняна | Артур Ванецян задержан 
  • 17:00 – Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян снова встретился с командующим миротворческого контингента Рустамом Мурадовым. 
  • 18:56 – Американская компания Beringer AERO разорвала контракт с «Bayraktar» 
  • 17:38 – Город Бердзор останется в составе Республики Арцах | Давид Бабаян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян снова встретился с командующим миротворческого контингента Рустамом Мурадовым.

 
Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян снова встретился с командующим российского миротворческого контингента Рустамом Мурадовым. Стороны обсудили широкий круг вопросов, связанных с размещением с целью обеспечения безопасности миротворческого контингента РФ, наблюдательными и гуманитарными функциями миротворческой миссии.
 
Собеседники подчеркнули важность восстановления гражданских инфраструктур Арцаха и создания благоприятных условий для нормальной жизнедеятельности населения и необходимость действенных шагов в этом направлении. 
 
Еще..
Командующий российскими миротворцами в Карабахе Рустам Мурадов рассказал о своей национальности: 

«Я гражданин РФ, военнослужащий ВС РФ, являюсь генералом. Для меня, как офицера, нет национальности, я выполняю свои задачи по предназначению».


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 20


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял сегодня генерал-лейтенанта ВС России Рустам Мурадова
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян обратился с призывом прямо из передовой
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял депутата Государственной Думы РФ Виталия Милонова
    » Президент Карабаха Араик Арутюнян выступил с обращением к народу
    » Любая авантюра противника удостоится тяжелого и разрушительного контрудара армянской стороны | Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян
    » 7 принципов карабахского урегулирования | Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян
    » Мы готовы принять всех наших соотечественников из Ливана | Президент Арцаха
    » Взгляды двух армянских республик никогда не были такими гармоничными | Араик Арутюнян
    » Армия Республики Арцах готова вернуть оккупированные Азербайджаном территории Арцаха | президент Араик Арутюнян
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с официальным визитом находиться в Армении
    » Численность армянского миротворческого контингента в Ливане увеличится
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Артур Ванецян обвиняется в подготовке убийства Никола Пашиняна | Артур Ванецян задержан

    • 18:06
    • 32
    • 0

    Город Бердзор останется в составе Республики Арцах | Давид Бабаян

    • 17:38
    • 27
    • 0

    Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян снова встретился с командующим миротворческого контингента Рустамом Мурадовым.

    • 17:00
    • 22
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян дал интервью Общественному ТВ Армении

    • 00:38
    • 106
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял сегодня генерал-лейтенанта ВС России Рустам Мурадова

    • 20:23
    • 123
    • 0

    Состоялось расширенное заседание под председательством премьер-министра Никола Пашиняна

    • 18:54
    • 128
    • 0

    Герой Арцаха Карен Джалавян не собирается оставлять позиции | СРОЧНО

    • 16:07
    • 158
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61110
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56606
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50159
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 49176
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45569
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39475
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37986
    • 0

    Артур Ванецян обвиняется в подготовке убийства Никола Пашиняна | Артур Ванецян задержан

    • 18:06
    • 32
    • 0

    Город Бердзор останется в составе Республики Арцах | Давид Бабаян

    • 17:38
    • 27
    • 0

    Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян снова встретился с командующим миротворческого контингента Рустамом Мурадовым.

    • 17:00
    • 22
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян дал интервью Общественному ТВ Армении

    • 00:38
    • 106
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял сегодня генерал-лейтенанта ВС России Рустам Мурадова

    • 20:23
    • 123
    • 0

    Состоялось расширенное заседание под председательством премьер-министра Никола Пашиняна

    • 18:54
    • 128
    • 0

    Герой Арцаха Карен Джалавян не собирается оставлять позиции | СРОЧНО

    • 16:07
    • 158
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА