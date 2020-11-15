 
ЖФК «Локомотив» примет «Рязань-ВДВ» на «Сапсан Арене»

Понедельник 16 ноября начинаем женским футболом – «Локомотив» в предпоследнем туре Суперлиги примет «Рязань-ВДВ».





ЖФК «Локомотив» примет «Рязань-ВДВ» на «Сапсан Арене»
Фото Наталья Бухарева




Для «Локо» этот матч имеет просто неимоверное по важности значение. Ничья или тем более поражение может поставить крест на том самом «золотом» матче, которого мы все так сильно ждём (22 ноября с ЦСКА).





Между тем, «десантницы», вокруг которых ходят упорные слухи, что команда существует последний сезон, активно борется за третье место. Так что футбол на первом месте.





Прогноз – 2:0.





Чемпионат России среди женских команд — Суперлига. 13 тур.





ЖФК «Локомотив» — ЖФК «Рязань-ВДВ» 





16 ноября 2020 года. Москва, стадион «Сапсан Арена». 17.00.





Текст Антон Буялов.





Фото Наталья Бухарева.





15.11.2020 г.





    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

