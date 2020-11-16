 
  • 19:55 – Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу 
  • 18:14 – Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении 
  • 14:15 – Армения построит железную дорогу из Гориса в столицу Республики Арцах город Степанакерт 
  • 18:53 – Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Элитный турецкий спецназ «Komando» бежал сломя голову от армянского спецназа в Мартуни | WARGONZO

 Элитный турецкий спецназ «Komando» бежал сломя голову от армянского спецназа в Мартуни | WARGONZO
Элитный турецкий спецназ «Komando» бежал из под Мартуни в последний день войны⚡️

В распоряжении проекта @wargonzo оказались фото, сделанные бойцами Армии Обороны Арцаха на мартунинском фронте. Именно на этом направлении ВС Азербайджана начали отступать, перебросив все силы на штурм Шуши. 

Естественно, отступали азербайджанские военные с потерями. Так у одного убитого офицера был найден номерной боевой нож - из партии ножей, выпущенных по спецзаказу для элитного подразделения турецких «ренджеров». Данная находка косвенно указывает на то, что среди отступающих под Мартуни - были и бойцы спецназа «Komando», направленного Анкарой в Арцах.

На этом фоне переданный сегодня Эрдоганом проект в парламент о введении турецких войск в Азербайджан - выглядит не более чем фарсом. Так как турецкие военные изначально принимали активное участие в конфликте.
 
Отметим что Армия Обороны Арцаха нанесла непоправимый ущерб ВС Азербайджана и ВС Турции, по сути уничтожив всю технику и более 15000 военных включая наемников, террористов и турецких прокси.
Война не закончена. Вопрос Карабаха не решен!
 
Элитный турецкий спецназ «Komando» бежал сломя голову от армянского спецназа в Мартуни | WARGONZO


