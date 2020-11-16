 
  • 19:55 – Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу 
  • 18:14 – Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении 
  • 14:15 – Армения построит железную дорогу из Гориса в столицу Республики Арцах город Степанакерт 
  • 18:53 – Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Армения построит железную дорогу из Гориса в столицу Республики Арцах город Степанакерт

 Армения построит железную дорогу из Гориса в столицу Республики Арцах город Степанакерт
В Армении рассматривается строительство новой железной дороги – Горис-Бердзор-Степанакерт.

Протяженность новой линии составит 60 километров, она будет включать станции Горис – Бердзор – Степанакерт – Степанакерт (Аэропорт).
Вторая линия должна будет соединить Степанакерт (Аэропорт) Аскеран-Суренаван-Мартакерт. Протяженность данной линии составит 47 км. Таким образом станет возможно осуществлять пассажирские и грузовые перевозки из Гориса (Армения) в Степанакерт (Республика Арцах).
 
Это позволит наладить хорошие экономические отношения, создать условия для динамичного развития армянского народа Республики Арцах
 
Строительство будет начато сразу после одобрения проекта со стороны международных инвесторов таких как Всемирный Банк или Азиатский Банк Развития и т.д
 



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 64


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Город Бердзор останется в составе Республики Арцах | Давид Бабаян
    » Ильхам Алиев проливает кровь детей, стариков и женщин | Азербайджанский Терроризм
    » «Требуем международного трибунала для тех, кто бомбил Степанакерт!»
    » Столица Республики Арцах город Степанакерт отмечает своё 97-летие
    » Власти Республики Арцах начнут восстановление здания «Реального училища» в Шуши
    » В Шуши возобновляется активное масштабное строительство | президент Республики Арцах
    » Любой военный объект Азербайджана станет законной мишенью Армии обороны в случае атаки мирного населения | МИД Арцаха
    » Арцах востанавливается, строится и цветет | Арцах это однозначно Армения!
    » Идёт ремонт центральной дороги в городе Аскеран | Республика Арцах благоустраивается
    » Арцах строит новую автомагистраль в Армению | Добро Пожаловать в Арцах !
    » Глава МИД Армении посетит Степанакерт
    » В Карабахе построят канатную дорогу Степанакерт-Шуши
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    «Лацио» – «Зенит»: прогнозы и ставки от экспертов

    • 21:00
    • 36
    • 0

    Александр Мостовой: судья подвел сборную России в матче с Турцией

    • 20:22
    • 52
    • 0

    Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

    • 19:55
    • 51
    • 0

    Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян

    • 18:53
    • 41
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении

    • 18:14
    • 38
    • 0

    Дадиванк останется армянским и здесь будет размещено два поста миротворцев России | Спасибо России

    • 17:19
    • 64
    • 0

    Турция создает свою военную базу в Азербайджане | Россия в опасности !!!

    • 16:34
    • 84
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61175
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56637
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50185
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 49296
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45591
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39495
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38026
    • 0

    «Лацио» – «Зенит»: прогнозы и ставки от экспертов

    • 21:00
    • 36
    • 0

    Александр Мостовой: судья подвел сборную России в матче с Турцией

    • 20:22
    • 52
    • 0

    Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

    • 19:55
    • 51
    • 0

    Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян

    • 18:53
    • 41
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении

    • 18:14
    • 38
    • 0

    Дадиванк останется армянским и здесь будет размещено два поста миротворцев России | Спасибо России

    • 17:19
    • 64
    • 0

    Турция создает свою военную базу в Азербайджане | Россия в опасности !!!

    • 16:34
    • 84
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА