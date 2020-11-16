 
  • 19:55 – Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу 
  • 18:14 – Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении 
  • 14:15 – Армения построит железную дорогу из Гориса в столицу Республики Арцах город Степанакерт 
  • 18:53 – Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

  • 16.11.2020, 19:55,
  • В Мире + Европа Спорт
  • 0
    •
  • : ~ 1 минута на чтение:  
 Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

Бывший директор «Барселоны» Хави Бордас назвал «позорищем» то, как клуб и болельщики попрощались с теперь уже бывшим президентом Жозепом Бартомеу.
 
 
«То, как обставили уход Бартомеу – позорище. Клуб был атакован из-за малейших проблем. Один из кризисов произошел из-за того, что мы продавали дорогие сезонные абонементы, когда все было сделано с учетом экономики клуба.
 
Это тоже нужно критиковать? Теперь, когда началась пандемия, они уничтожили Бартомеу», – цитирует Бордаса спортивно-аналитический портал  Metaratings.
 
 
На сегодняшний день исполняющим обязанности президента «Барселоны» является Карлес Тускетс. Он возглавил клуб 28 октября после отставки Хосепа Бартомеу из-за плохих спортивных и экономических показателей «Барсы». Вотум недоверия Бартомеу собрал более 16 тысяч подписей.
 
 
Не за долго до этого из-за конфликта с Бартомеу команду чуть не покинул многолетний лидер каталонцев Лионель Месси. Аргентинец всё же решил отработать свой контракт и покинуть Каталонию в 2021 году.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 50


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Гунько назначили новым тренером ФК «Ноа»
    » ВКС России начали уничтожать лагеря подготовки террористов для Карабаха
    » Тезис что азербайджанцы и турки это «один народ – два государства», – чушь собачья. | Евгений Сатановский
    » Президент Армен Саркисян в Португалии участвует в ежегодной встрече аналитического центра Horasis
    » В московском стриптиз-клубе девушке откусили ухо в драке из-за танцора
    » Вашингтон больше не требует отставки Асада — WSJ
    » «ЕАЭС для Киргизии – это не панацея, а возможность»
    » Нефтяная интервенция США
    » "Атлетик" выиграл у "Барселоны" Суперкубок Испании
    » Beauty-клуб: третий выпуск
    » Грузия требует от России более 70 млн евро
    » Вратарь «Барселоны» подал в суд на свой клуб
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    «Лацио» – «Зенит»: прогнозы и ставки от экспертов

    • 21:00
    • 36
    • 0

    Александр Мостовой: судья подвел сборную России в матче с Турцией

    • 20:22
    • 52
    • 0

    Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

    • 19:55
    • 52
    • 0

    Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян

    • 18:53
    • 42
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении

    • 18:14
    • 39
    • 0

    Дадиванк останется армянским и здесь будет размещено два поста миротворцев России | Спасибо России

    • 17:19
    • 65
    • 0

    Турция создает свою военную базу в Азербайджане | Россия в опасности !!!

    • 16:34
    • 85
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61175
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56637
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50185
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 49297
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45591
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39495
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38026
    • 0

    «Лацио» – «Зенит»: прогнозы и ставки от экспертов

    • 21:00
    • 36
    • 0

    Александр Мостовой: судья подвел сборную России в матче с Турцией

    • 20:22
    • 52
    • 0

    Экс-директор «Барселоны» Бордас возмущен тем, как обставили уход Бартомеу

    • 19:55
    • 52
    • 0

    Армяно-российские отношения были и остаются стратегическими | Никол Пашинян

    • 18:53
    • 42
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах — одна из древнейших исторических областей Армении

    • 18:14
    • 39
    • 0

    Дадиванк останется армянским и здесь будет размещено два поста миротворцев России | Спасибо России

    • 17:19
    • 65
    • 0

    Турция создает свою военную базу в Азербайджане | Россия в опасности !!!

    • 16:34
    • 85
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА