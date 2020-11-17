 
В Баку устроили акцию протеста против России и Путина | СРОЧНО

 В Баку устроили акцию протеста против России и Путина | СРОЧНО
 
Массовый марш в Баку на Аллее Шехидов против России и Путина

"Пусть русская армия выйдет из Азербайджана! Турция приди нам на помощь!" "Путин - уходи! Путин - уходи!"

Люди с турецкими, пакистанскими и украинскими (?) флагами устроили акцию протеста, а полиция спокойно наблюдает.
 
Вот некоторые лозунги звучащие на массовом митинге в Баку.
  • Уходите русские Иваны из Азербайджана, вы нам надоели! 
  • Россия враг всего человечества террористическая государство это есть Россия
  • Наконец то Азербайджан открыл глаза .Хвала Аллаху
  • Россия Убирайся ВООН Из Азербайджана!
  • Долой русских аккупантов, вон из Азербайджана. Только Турция поможет Азербайджану... 
  • ПУТИН  ВОН   ПУТИН СИКТИР 
  • Россия прочь из Азербайджана и других стран СНГ
  • Россия оккупант!
  • Россия уходи с наших земель. Вы здесь никому не нужны, здесь может быть только братская Турецкая армия. Уберите свои грязные руки с наших земель.
  • Где Россия там кровь
  • Россия проч грязные руки от Азербайджана .
  • Карлик руки прочь из Азербайджана.
  • Путин уходи . Тебе здесь не рады

И это в Азербайджане, где ни один митинг без одобрения властей не бывает, иначе людей жестко задерживают.
В Азербайджане массовые акции против России и президента России Владимир Путина.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

