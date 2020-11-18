 
Президент Армен Саркисян наградил членов экипажа российского вертолета, сбитого азербайджанскими ВС на территории Армении медалью "За боевые заслуги"

 Президент Армен Саркисян наградил членов экипажа российского вертолета, сбитого азербайджанскими ВС на территории Армении медалью
 
Президент Армен Саркисян наградил членов экипажа российского вертолета, сбитого азербайджанскими ВС на территории Армении медалью "За боевые заслуги":

Юрия Викторовича Ищука (посмертно),
Романа Васильевича Федину (посмертно), 
Владислава Сергеевича Грязина 

Сбитый азербайджанскими ВС российский вертолет Ми-24 сопровождал автомобильную колонну 102-й военной базы России, дислоцированной в Армении. По сведениям автоколонна направлялась для усиления постов российских пограничников в Сюнике.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

