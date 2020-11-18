 
Признание независимости Нагорно-Карабахской Республики идет полным ходом | Чезены (Италия) единогласно признала независимость Республики Арцах

Городской совет итальянской Чезены единогласно принял решение о признании независимости Республики Арцах
Городской совет также призвал итальянское правительство признать независимость Арцаха.
 
- Итальянский муниципалитет Карбоньяно, который находится в регионе Лацио признал независимость Республики Арцаха. Сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.
 
- Два итальянских муниципалитета Дрена и Бледжо-Супериоре признали независимость Республики Арцах, сообщает посольство Армении в Италии.
 
- Испанский муниципалитет Берга (Каталония) признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Associacio Cultural Armenia de Barcelona 
 
- Итальянский регион Ломбардия признал независимость Республики Арцах. Об этом сообщает Посольство Республики Армения в Италии.
 
- Каталанский город Ампоста признала независимость Республики Арцах.
 
- Два итальянских города Палермо и Азоло признали независимость Республики Арцах.
 
- Итальянский город Черкьяра-ди-Калабрия признал независимость Республики Арцах, — МИД Армении. 
 
- Городской совет Глендейла принял резолюцию о признании независимости Республики Арцах и официально призвал президента США и Конгресс США признать независимость Республики Арцах с целью установления мира и стабильности в регионе.
 
- Мэрия города Саяшче (Гватемала) официально признала независимость Республики Арцах. Саяшче признаёт право армян Арцаха на самоопределение и поддерживает создание свободного и суверенного государства, — «Арменпресс
 
Скоро страны и континенты!!! Арцах Будет Свободным!!!


