Никол Пашинян представил новых руководителей МИД Армении и СНБ Армении

Ара Айвазян
 
Дипломатия - искусство возможного, и мы на данном этапе постараемся сделать все, чтобы добиться того, что кажется  невозможным: новый глава МИД Армении Ара Айвазян

Пашинян представил его сотрудникам МИД, поблагодарил уже бывшего руководителя внешнеполитического ведомства Зограба Мнацаканяна за проделанную работу.
 
Мнацаканян покинул пост главы МИД РА 16 ноября текущего года. Он возглавил армянское внешнеполитическое ведомство после бархатной революции 2018 года.
 
Армен Абазян
 
Пашинян представил нового главу Службы нацбезопасности Армении Армена Абазяна.
"Мы должны проанализировать произошедшее и прийти к правильным выводам",- сказал Пашинян, представляя нового руководителя СНБ. 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

