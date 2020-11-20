 
Марсель признал независимость Республики Арцах

19 ноября городской совет французского города Марсель принял резолюцию, в которой выразил озабоченность ситуацией вокруг Арцаха и призвал французское правительство вместе с международным сообществом признать независимость Республики Арцах для установления прочного мира в регионе и обеспечения защиты народа Арцаха.

Глава МИД Арцаха Масис Маилян
 
Сенат Франции принял решение вынести на голосование проект резолюции о необходимости признания Республики Арцах (НКР).

Его подписали главы первых пяти крупнейших политических фракций Сената, что символизирует общий консенсус в Сенате Франции по вопросу независимости Арцаха.
 
Его подписали главы пяти крупнейших политических фракций Сената что символизирует общий консенсус в Сенате Франции по вопросу независимости Арцаха - Бруно Реталье, Патрик Канне, Эрве Мармель, Элиан Ассасси, Гийом Гонтар.
 
Сенат — верхняя палата современного парламента Франции, является одной из ветвей законодательной власти Франции. В отличие от нижней палаты парламента — Национального собрания — отличается отсутствием жарких дебатов и пристального внимания средств массовой информации.
 
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

