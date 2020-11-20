 
Новым министром обороны Армении назначен Вагаршак Арутюнян.

 
 
Соответствующий указ подписал  президент Армении Армен Саркисян.
 
Давид Тоноян указом президента Армена Саркисяна освобожден от должности министра обороны Армении.
 
Вагаршак Арутюнян был главой Минобороны в 1999-2000гг. Затем второй президент Роберт Кочарян лишил его звания и должности.
После революции Пашинян восстановил воинское звание генерал-лейтенанта и назначил своим главным советником.

Он известен своей ярко выраженной пророссийской позицией.
 


