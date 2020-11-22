 
  • 18:49 – Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. | Депутат РФ Константин Затулин 
  • 14:36 – На сегодняшний день Никол Пашинян имеет рейтинг доверия 86 % армян | ДАННЫЕ ОПРОСА 
  • 20:32 – Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с рабочим визитом посетил город Мартуни 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян присвоил звание "Герой Арцаха" Арарату Мелкумяну

Герой Арцаха 
Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян присвоил звание "Герой Арцаха" руководителю администрации Мартунинского района Карабаха Арарату Мелкумяну.
 
 
По словам Президента Республики Арцах Араик Арутюняна, то, что сделал полковник запаса во время войны, не только героизм, но и урок для поколений никогда не сдаваться.
 
 


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

