 
  • 18:49 – Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. | Депутат РФ Константин Затулин 
  • 14:36 – На сегодняшний день Никол Пашинян имеет рейтинг доверия 86 % армян | ДАННЫЕ ОПРОСА 
  • 20:32 – Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с рабочим визитом посетил город Мартуни 
  • 18:49 – Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. | Депутат РФ Константин Затулин 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Католикос всех армян Гарегин II провел траурную литургию по погибшим за Родину героям в Нагорном Карабахе

Важные слова Гарегина Второго

Католикос всех армян Гарегин II провел траурную литургию по погибшим в ходе обострения конфликта вокруг Нагорного Карабаха, на которой призвал армянский народ к единству.

"В эти тяжелые дни политики и государственные деятели должны нести двойную ответственность. Все групповые и индивидуальные интересы должны отступать перед высшими интересами Родины. Нам сейчас нужно единство как никогда. Поэтому мы призываем всех избежать любых действий, которые могут вызывать вражду и ненависть", - сказал он.
 
Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян и президент Армен Саркисян приняли участие в поминальной церемонии по погибшим в Арцахской войне в Первопрестольном Эчмиадзине. 
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 72


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян поздравил Католикоса всех армян Гарегина II с Днем рождения.
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с официальным визитом находиться в Армении
    » Президент Армении А.Саркисян: В момент угрозы армянский народ консолидируется, целью становится победа
    » В Первопрестольном Св.Эчмиадзине отслужен благодарственный молебен
    » Католикос Гарегин II освятил новую армянскую церковь в Днепре
    » Гарегин II наградил главу Союза армян Украины орденом «Святого Нерсеса Шнорали»
    » Католикос всех армян Гарегин II направил послание по случаю 8 Марта
    » Обряд освящения воды совершен в Первопрестольном Святом Эчмиадзине в Армении
    » Католикос всех армян встретился с паломниками
    » Гарегин II: Армянский народ воодушевлен тем, что Понтифик огласил истину
    » В Эчмиадзине Папу Римского провожали возгласами Viva il Papa
    » В Гюмри повторно освящена церковь С. Григор Лусаворич – Гехацоц Жам
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. | Депутат РФ Константин Затулин

    • 18:49
    • 37
    • 0

    Католикос всех армян Гарегин II провел траурную литургию по погибшим за Родину героям в Нагорном Карабахе

    • 16:59
    • 74
    • 0

    На сегодняшний день Никол Пашинян имеет рейтинг доверия 86 % армян | ДАННЫЕ ОПРОСА

    • 14:36
    • 54
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян присвоил звание "Герой Арцаха" Арарату Мелкумяну

    • 13:39
    • 40
    • 0

    «Практичные» США формируют из Узбекистана локомотив для Центральной Азии

    • 12:02
    • 98
    • 0

    В Украине выбрали лучший эскиз большого герба

    • 10:02
    • 81
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с рабочим визитом посетил город Мартуни

    • 20:32
    • 113
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61335
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56774
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50296
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 49633
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45655
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39572
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38108
    • 0

    Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. | Депутат РФ Константин Затулин

    • 18:49
    • 37
    • 0

    Католикос всех армян Гарегин II провел траурную литургию по погибшим за Родину героям в Нагорном Карабахе

    • 16:59
    • 74
    • 0

    На сегодняшний день Никол Пашинян имеет рейтинг доверия 86 % армян | ДАННЫЕ ОПРОСА

    • 14:36
    • 54
    • 0

    «Практичные» США формируют из Узбекистана локомотив для Центральной Азии

    • 12:02
    • 98
    • 0

    В Украине выбрали лучший эскиз большого герба

    • 10:02
    • 81
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян присвоил звание "Герой Арцаха" Арарату Мелкумяну

    • 13:39
    • 40
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с рабочим визитом посетил город Мартуни

    • 20:32
    • 113
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА