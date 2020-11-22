 
  • 21:30 – Герой Азербайджана Расулзаде воевал с Россией и был фашистом | Депутат ГД РФ Константин Затулин 
  • 20:45 – В Ереван прилетел первый самолет с гуманитарным грузом из Франции 
  • 20:32 – Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян с рабочим визитом посетил город Мартуни 
  • 21:30 – Герой Азербайджана Расулзаде воевал с Россией и был фашистом | Депутат ГД РФ Константин Затулин 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Герой Азербайджана Расулзаде воевал с Россией и был фашистом | Депутат ГД РФ Константин Затулин

Герой Азербайджана Расулзаде воевал с Россией и был фашистом | Депутат ГД РФ Константин Затулин 
"Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа, который сохранил Зангезур и спас армян от геноцида. А герой Азербайджана Расулзаде воевал с нами и был фашистом"

Первый заместитель председателя комитета Государственной думы РФ по делам СНГ, евразийской интеграции и связям с соотечественниками Константин Затулин
 
 
Гарегин Нжде не фашист, он Герой армянского народа
Памятник Герою Армении Гарегину Нжде


  Источник:FMG NEWS

