 
  22:09 – МИД Республики Арцаха приветствует историческое решение Сената Франции о признании независимости Арцаха. 
  21:39 – Сенат Франции единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах 
  12:05 – Рабочий визит Президента Республики Армения Армена Саркисяна в Иорданское Королевство 
  22:09 – МИД Республики Арцаха приветствует историческое решение Сената Франции о признании независимости Арцаха. 
  00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Сенат Франции единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах

 Сенат Франции единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах
Сенат Франции признал независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Это большой подарок национальному герою Арцаха Монте в День его Рождения.
 
Французский Сенат сегодня проголосовал за резолюцию (Article 34-1), представленную главами первых пяти крупнейших фракций, о необходимости признания Республики Нагорного Карабаха. В резолюции содержится обращение к правительству Франции «признать Республику Нагорный Карабах». Сенаторы потребовали также отвода азербайджанских военных сил с территорий, занятых ими с момента начала военных действий 27 сентября.
 
«Шарль де Голль говорил: ''Франция не может быть Францией без величия''. Сегодня именно парламент является воплощением этого величия, поддерживая армян Нагорного Карабаха. Мы не смогли избежать войны, сделаем же все, чтобы избежать бесчестия», - заявила сенатор Валери Бойе, представляя резолюцию.
 
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

