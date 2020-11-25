 
МИД Республики Арцаха приветствует историческое решение Сената Франции о признании независимости Арцаха.

 МИД Республики Арцаха приветствует историческое решение Сената Франции.
МИД Арцаха приветствует историческое решение Сената Франции и надеется, что оно вдохновит другие государства на подобные резолюции.
Сенат Франции принял резолюцию о признании независимости Арцаха. 
 
Данная резолюция не означает автоматическое признание Францией Арцаха. Дальше дело за правительством страны.
 
 
Решение Сената Франции историческое. Международное признание Арцаха входит в международную повестку: - заявил премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян.
 
 
 
Vive la France! Vive L'Artsakh! Да здравствует Франция! Да здравствует Арцах!


