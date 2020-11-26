 
  • 22:10 – Франция требует немедленной передачи Шуши и Гадрута окупированных Азербайджаном и востановление суверенных границ Республики Арцах 
  • 18:00 – Сан-Джорджо-ди-Ногаро признал независимость Республики Арцах 
  • 10:04 – Премьер-министр Армении провёл встречу с несколькими крупными бизнесменами 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Азербайджан в истерике после признания Францией независимости Республики Арцах

Азербайджан в истерике после признания Францией независимости Республики Арцах. Несмотря на то что эту резолюцию Сената Франции в Баку назвали клочком бумаги, по всему Азербайджану царит истерика и недоумение от президента Ильхам Алиева до старосты сел в глубине Азербайджана.
 
Уже всем понятно что Франция на этом не остановится и все страны франкофонии в ближайщее время начнут процесс признания независимости Республики Арцах и установление дипломатических отношений со Степанакертом.
 
Так называемый клочок бумаги вызвал бурю заявлений страны оккупанта Республики Арцах.
 
 
Парламент Азербайджана принял заявление, в котором выразил сенату Франции протест из-за резолюции по Карабаху.
Кроме этого парламент предложил правительству обратиться в ОБСЕ для отзыва Франции из числа сопредседателей в Минской группе

 


