 
  • 22:10 – Франция требует немедленной передачи Шуши и Гадрута окупированных Азербайджаном и востановление суверенных границ Республики Арцах 
  • 18:00 – Сан-Джорджо-ди-Ногаро признал независимость Республики Арцах 
  • 10:04 – Премьер-министр Армении провёл встречу с несколькими крупными бизнесменами 
  • 22:10 – Франция требует немедленной передачи Шуши и Гадрута окупированных Азербайджаном и востановление суверенных границ Республики Арцах 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
Дерби (Великобритания) признал независимость Республики Арцах

 Дерби (Великобритания) признал независимость Республики Арцах
 
 
Дерби (Великобритания) признал независимость Республики Арцах. Совет единогласно принял резолюцию об официальном признании независимости Арцаха. Дерби первый город в Великобритании, принявший такую резолюцию.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Напомним что 25 ноября 2020 года Сенат Франции единогласно признал независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Французский Сенат проголосовал за резолюцию (Article 34-1), представленную главами первых пяти крупнейших фракций, о необходимости признания Республики Нагорного Карабаха. В резолюции содержится обращение к правительству Франции «признать Республику Нагорный Карабах». Сенаторы потребовали также отвода азербайджанских военных сил с территорий, занятых ими с момента начала военных действий 27 сентября.
 
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

