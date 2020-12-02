 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
  • 15:41 – Вопрос об обмене военнопленными, заложникам, а также телами погибших безотлагателен | Никол Пашинян 
  • 16:00 – ВПК должен стать локомотивом промышленности и экономики | Никол Пашинян 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 18:06 – Артур Ванецян обвиняется в подготовке убийства Никола Пашиняна | Артур Ванецян задержан 
Президент России поддержал Премьер Министра Армении Никола Пашиняна

 Путин и Пашинян друзья
Президент России заявил о необходимости полной поддержки Николу Пашиняну.

Президент России считает, что армянский премьер проявил личное мужество и взял на себя серьезную ответственность в принятии решений по Карабаху.

По словам Путина, руководство Армении и лично председатель правительства вынуждены были принять очень сложные, но необходимые для народа Армении решения - они были болезненные, но в то же время необходимые.

"Наша задача в том чтобы сейчас поддержать и самого премьер-министра, и его команду с тем, чтобы наладить мирную жизнь добиться исполнения всех принятых решений и помочь людям, которые оказались в трудной жизненной ситуации"


