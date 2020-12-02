 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
  • 15:41 – Вопрос об обмене военнопленными, заложникам, а также телами погибших безотлагателен | Никол Пашинян 
  • 16:00 – ВПК должен стать локомотивом промышленности и экономики | Никол Пашинян 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 18:06 – Артур Ванецян обвиняется в подготовке убийства Никола Пашиняна | Артур Ванецян задержан 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении

 Депутат от фракции 'Процветающая Армения' Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении
 
Из офиса "Гражданского договора" не раздавали военную форму и оружие – Генпрокуратура Армении

Прокуратура провела разностороннее расследование по заявлению депутата от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян, сообщил советник Генпрокурора Гор Абрамян.

Согласно публикации, все депутаты, которые утверждали, что из офиса партии "Гражданский договор" раздавали военную форму и оружие для проведения провокаций во время митингов оппозиции, получили эту информацию от участников митинга на улице Баграмяна 11 ноября.

В самой партии "Мой Шаг" категорически опровергли эти данные.
 
"Были также проведены оперативные мероприятия, которые не подтвердили информацию Тоноян. Исходя из этого было принято решение не возбуждать уголовное дело"
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 36


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Армения скоро получит новую партию самолетов Су-30СМ | Давид Тоноян
    » Надеюсь, ОДКБ будет положительно сказываться на урегулировании карабахского конфликта | Тигран Уриханян
    » Тигран Уриханян ввел в обращение новый законопроект об отмене возрастного ограничения при приеме гражданина на работу
    » Армения рассматривает сотрудничество с США в военной сфере — министр
    » Россия предоставила Армении вооружение на 100 млн долларов | Контракт Века
    » В Армении и Карабахе нет военнопленных из Азербайджана — Тоноян
    » Глава партии «Процветающая Армения» Гагик Царукян возглавит ее список на парламентских выборах
    » Кандидат в мэры Наира Зограбян пожаловалась омбудсмену Армении
    » Наира Зограбян поборется за пост мэра Еревана
    » Грузия и Армения договорились о сотрудничестве в чрезвычайных ситуациях
    » Сотрудники офиса омбудсмена Армении с необъявленными визитами побывали в уголовно-исполнительных учреждениях
    » «Грапарак»: Партия «Процветающая Армения» пока не будет отзывать Элинар Варданян и Степана Маргаряна
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении

    • 17:38
    • 38
    • 0

    Вопрос об обмене военнопленными, заложникам, а также телами погибших безотлагателен | Никол Пашинян

    • 15:41
    • 48
    • 0

    Президент России поддержал Премьер Министра Армении Никола Пашиняна

    • 15:27
    • 55
    • 0

    Россия передала Гагаузии гуманитарную помощь для пожилых людей региона

    • 11:06
    • 50
    • 0

    Давайте глянем на дома всей нашей армейской верхушки за всё время независимости. | Ашот Сафарян

    • 23:39
    • 120
    • 0

    Глава правительства Армении провёл встречу с братьями Джоркаеффами

    • 18:22
    • 102
    • 0

    Беларусь выразила обеспокоенность за ЕАЭС из-за неприкрытой экономической войны

    • 17:41
    • 110
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61649
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 57001
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50494
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 50339
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45823
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39745
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38271
    • 0

    Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении

    • 17:38
    • 38
    • 0

    Вопрос об обмене военнопленными, заложникам, а также телами погибших безотлагателен | Никол Пашинян

    • 15:41
    • 48
    • 0

    Президент России поддержал Премьер Министра Армении Никола Пашиняна

    • 15:27
    • 55
    • 0

    Россия передала Гагаузии гуманитарную помощь для пожилых людей региона

    • 11:06
    • 50
    • 0

    Давайте глянем на дома всей нашей армейской верхушки за всё время независимости. | Ашот Сафарян

    • 23:39
    • 120
    • 0

    Беларусь выразила обеспокоенность за ЕАЭС из-за неприкрытой экономической войны

    • 17:41
    • 110
    • 0

    ООН готова расширить сотрудничество с Молдавией

    • 13:00
    • 121
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА