УЕФА разрешил Армении и Азербайджану проводить матчи под его эгидой

УЕФА разрешил Армении и Азербайджану проводить матчи под его эгидойИсполнительный комитет союза европейских футбольных ассоциаций (УЕФА) 3 декабря в рамках заседания по видеосвязи приняло важное решение, которое касается снятия запрета для футбольных клубов Азербайджана и Армении от 20 октября 2020 года. Таким образом, УЕФА разрешил Армении и Азербайджану вновь проводить матчи турниров под эгидой УЕФА на своих полях. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба УЕФА.

Стоит отметить, что данное решение обусловлено тем, что Армения и Азербайджан заключили перемирие в рамках договора от 9 ноября 2020 года о прекращении всех боевых действий на территории Нагорного Карабаха.

С учётом этих обстоятельств, исполнительный комитет УЕФА решил, что обе страны теперь могут принимать матчи турниров УЕФА.

Стоит напомнить, что 20 октября текущего года исполнительный комитет УЕФА принял решение не проводить матчи турниров УЕФА в Армении и Азербайджане. Такое решение было связано с напряжённой обстановкой в Нагорном Карабахе из-за непрекращающегося вооружённого конфликта между двумя государствами.





    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

