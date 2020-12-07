 
Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян посетил Гюмри, Ширакамут, Спитак и Ванадзор

По случаю 32-й годовщины Спитакского землетрясения 7 декабря 1988 года премьер-министр Никол Пашинян посетил Гюмри, Ширакамут, Спитак и Ванадзор, пострадавшие от стихийного бедствия. Об этом «Арменпресс» сообщили в отделе информации и общественных связей аппарата премьер-министра.

В 11:41 Никол Пашинян принял участие в литургии в память невинных жертв землетрясения в Гюмри, возложив венок в их память. Затем премьер-министр направился в село Ширакамут (Налбанд) Лорийской области, в эпицентр разрушительного землетрясения 1988 года. Никол Пашинян почтил память невинных жертв землетрясения, возложив венок к монументу-хачкару, установленному возле здания администрации общины Ширакамут.

Глава правительства  возложил венки к подножиям памятников жертв землетрясения также в Спитаке и в Ванадзоре.
 
  Источник:FMG NEWS

  Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

