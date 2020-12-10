 
Армяне Арцаха выбрали свою судьбу, проголосовав за независимость и свое право на самоопределение

 День Независимости Республики Арцах
10 декабря 1991 года в Арцахе состоялся общереспубликанский референдум, 99,89% участников которого проголосовало за независимость Республики Арцах. Армяне Арцаха выбрали свою судьбу, проголосовав за независимость и свое право на самоопределение.

* В международном праве нет норм, обязывающих самоопределяющееся государство получать согласие метрополии, от которой оно отделяется. Республика Арцах образовалась в результате всенародного референдума о государственной независимости, проведенного в Арцахе (НК) 10 декабря 1991 г., в полном соответствии как с международным правом, так и с законодательством еще существовавшего в тот момент СССР. В статье № 3 «Конвенции о правах и обязанностях государств», которая была подписана в Монтевидео (Уругвай) 26 декабря 1933 г., зафиксировано, что «политическое существование государства не зависит от признания другими государствами».


