 
  • 20:05 – Посол Турции был вызван в МИД Ирана | СКАНДАЛ 
  • 15:03 – Азербайджанец жестоко убил 26 летную россиянку и ее 9-летнего брата 
  • 15:36 – В Республике Арцах построят современный город Шуши | Шуши был, есть и будет армянским !!! 
  • 20:05 – Посол Турции был вызван в МИД Ирана | СКАНДАЛ 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Сегодня состоится первое заседание парламента Грузии 10 созыва

 Сегодня состоится первое заседание парламента Грузии 10 созыва
Сегодня состоится первое заседание парламента 10 созыва
 
По итогу парламентских выборов в Грузии в законодательный орган страны вошли 9 партий: «Грузинская мечта», «Единое национальное движение», «Европейская Грузия», «Альянс патриотов», «Стратегия Агмашенебели», «Гирчи», «Лело», «Граждане» и «Лейбористская партия».  

Все 8 оппозиционных партий планируют бойкотировать заседание, так как не согласны с итогами выборов. Призывы международных партнеров и организаций вступить в парламент не принесли никаких результатов, равно как и 4 раунда переговоров между правящей партией, оппозицией и послами ЕС и США.  

Сегодня парламент планирует утвердить новый кабинет министров. По информации, которая стала известна вчера, пост премьер-министра Грузии займет Георгий Гахария.
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 80


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » В парламент Грузии проходят 9 партий | ВЫБОРЫ 2020
    » Премьер Грузии Георгий Гахария заразился коронавирусом
    » dison Research опубликовала результаты социологических исследований перед выборами в Грузии
    » ЦИК Грузии присвоил номера участникам промежуточных выборов
    » В Тбилиси прошла многотысячная акция в поддержку кандидата в президенты Саломе Зурабишвили
    » IRI: Если завтра парламентские выборы: ГМ - 27%, ЕНД - 17%
    » Сегодня в Европарламенте состоится 6-е заседание комитета парламентской ассоциации
    » В Брюсселе сегодня состоится парламентское заседание ассоциации ЕС-Грузия
    » Парламент Грузии утвердил обновленную Конституцию
    » Первое заседание новоизбранного парламента Грузии проходит на фоне акций протеса
    » Состоялось заключительное заседание 2-й сессии Национального собрания НКР 6-го созыва
    » Парламент Грузии проведет внеочередное заседание
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Посол Турции был вызван в МИД Ирана | СКАНДАЛ

    • 20:05
    • 58
    • 0

    Азербайджанские политики и эксперты требуют вывода российских миротворцев из Карабаха

    • 19:53
    • 50
    • 0

    Азербайджанец жестоко убил 26 летную россиянку и ее 9-летнего брата

    • 15:03
    • 253
    • 0

    Рагорается скандал между Францией и Турцией | Эрдоган пытается учить президента Франции

    • 14:48
    • 55
    • 0

    Назревает межгоссударственный конфликт между Ираном и Турцией

    • 13:08
    • 92
    • 0

    Сегодня состоится первое заседание парламента Грузии 10 созыва

    • 13:01
    • 83
    • 0

    Армения решительно осудила заявления президентов Азербайджана и Турции

    • 23:11
    • 136
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 61939
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 57234
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 51028
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50703
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45987
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39975
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38448
    • 0

    Посол Турции был вызван в МИД Ирана | СКАНДАЛ

    • 20:05
    • 58
    • 0

    Азербайджанские политики и эксперты требуют вывода российских миротворцев из Карабаха

    • 19:53
    • 50
    • 0

    Азербайджанец жестоко убил 26 летную россиянку и ее 9-летнего брата

    • 15:03
    • 253
    • 0

    Рагорается скандал между Францией и Турцией | Эрдоган пытается учить президента Франции

    • 14:48
    • 55
    • 0

    Назревает межгоссударственный конфликт между Ираном и Турцией

    • 13:08
    • 92
    • 0

    Сегодня состоится первое заседание парламента Грузии 10 созыва

    • 13:01
    • 83
    • 0

    Армения решительно осудила заявления президентов Азербайджана и Турции

    • 23:11
    • 136
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА