Назревает межгоссударственный конфликт между Ираном и Турцией

 Назревает межгоссударственный конфликт между Ираном и Турцией
 
Глава МИД Ирана - Эрдоган подрывает суверенитет Азербайджана

Джавад Зариф:

«Эрдогану не сообщили, что сказанное им в Баку относится к насильственному отделению территорий к северу от реки Аракс от Ирана. Неужели он не осознавал, что подрывает суверенитет Азербайджанской Республики?

Никто не может говорить о нашем любимом Азербайджане (провинция в Иране)»

• В ходе вчерашнего военного парада в Баку, Эрдоган озвучил территориальные претензии к Ирану.


