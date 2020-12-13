 
  • 16:59 – Вице-спикер азербайджанского парламента Адиль Алиев пригрозил большими потерями для России. 
  • 15:30 – Вопрос возвращения военнопленных и поиск без вести пропавших не может останавливаться ни на минуту | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян 
  • 14:46 – Восстановлена воздушная линия электропередачи из Республики Армения в Республику Арцах 
  • 16:59 – Вице-спикер азербайджанского парламента Адиль Алиев пригрозил большими потерями для России. 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Премьер Министр Армении Никол Пашинян созвал экстренное совещание Совбеза Армении

 Премьер Министр Армении Никол Пашинян созвал экстренное совещание Совбеза Армении
Премьер Министр Армении Никол Пашинян созвал экстренное совещание Совбеза Армении
Приглашены также лидеры парламентских фракций Эдмон Марукян и Гагик Царукян.
 
Отметим что фактически переговоры зашли в тупик
Азербайджан называет армянских добровольцев "боевиками" и настаивает на правомерности действий Вооруженных сил по захвату Хин Тахера и Хцаберда.

Как сообщает источник @bagramyan26 , Баку придерживается такой позиции в ходе переговоров и отказывается возвращаться к прежним позициям.
Армянская сторона требует отхода азербайджанских сил, однако Баку выступает с позиции силы и отвергает все предложения миротворцев.
 
На данный момент также известно что командующий миротворческими силами Рустам Мурадов, по некоторым данным, сейчас в Москве. Там же находится и  министр обороны Армении Вагаршак Арутюнян который проводит переговоры с министром обороны РФ Шойгу..


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 104


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Новым министром обороны Армении назначен Вагаршак Арутюнян.
    » Для чего эта война? | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
    » Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян призвал признать независимость Арцаха
    » Никол Пашинян провел расширенное заседание Совбеза
    » Тоноян провёл экстренное совещание
    » Никол Пашинян прокомментировал заявления Азербайджана о срыве переговоров по Карабаху
    » Вооруженные силы Армении уничтожили распространенный в Азербайджане миф о его военном превосходстве |премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
    » С нами нельзя говорить с позиции силы | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
    » Премьер-министр Армении провел рабочее совещание с кабмином и руководителями госведомств
    » Премьер Армении Никол Пашинян прибыл в Елисейский дворец
    » Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян 16 июня прибыл в Нагорно-Карабахскую Республику
    » В администрации правительства Грузии состоялась официальная церемония встречи премьер-министра Армении
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Вице-спикер азербайджанского парламента Адиль Алиев пригрозил большими потерями для России.

    • 16:59
    • 5
    • 0

    Вопрос возвращения военнопленных и поиск без вести пропавших не может останавливаться ни на минуту | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян

    • 15:30
    • 26
    • 0

    Восстановлена воздушная линия электропередачи из Республики Армения в Республику Арцах

    • 14:46
    • 28
    • 0

    Границы Армении были и будут оставаться нeрушимыми и неприкосновенными | Никол Пашинян

    • 14:32
    • 28
    • 0

    В Ереване проходит встреча министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 14:28
    • 24
    • 0

    Дальневосточникам оставят праворульные авто еще на год

    • 12:00
    • 27
    • 0

    Украина усилит борьбу с изменением климата на глобальном уровне

    • 10:48
    • 57
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 62020
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 57293
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 51328
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 50749
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 46031
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 40033
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 38504
    • 0

    Вице-спикер азербайджанского парламента Адиль Алиев пригрозил большими потерями для России.

    • 16:59
    • 5
    • 0

    Вопрос возвращения военнопленных и поиск без вести пропавших не может останавливаться ни на минуту | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян

    • 15:30
    • 26
    • 0

    Восстановлена воздушная линия электропередачи из Республики Армения в Республику Арцах

    • 14:46
    • 28
    • 0

    Границы Армении были и будут оставаться нeрушимыми и неприкосновенными | Никол Пашинян

    • 14:32
    • 28
    • 0

    В Ереване проходит встреча министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 14:28
    • 24
    • 0

    Дальневосточникам оставят праворульные авто еще на год

    • 12:00
    • 27
    • 0

    Украина усилит борьбу с изменением климата на глобальном уровне

    • 10:48
    • 57
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА