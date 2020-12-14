 
Границы Армении были и будут оставаться нeрушимыми и неприкосновенными | Никол Пашинян

Границы Армении были и будут оставаться нeрушимыми и неприкосновенными, заявил премьер Никол Пашинян в своем обращении к народу.

Так он прокомментировал обстановку на границе с Азербайджаном вблизи села Агарак, входящего в состав укрупненной общины Капан Сюникской области на юге.

Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян поясняет, что проблема связана с районами Зангелана и Кубатлу, которые граничат с Сюником и в ходе войны в Карабахе перешли под азербайджанский контроль. Теперь на этом участке необходимо провести делимитацию и демаркацию границ, с чем и связана активность азербайджанских ВС.
 
"Но хочу вновь подчеркнуть, что ни на одном этапе реализации договоренностей по Карабаху границы Армении не будут нарушены. Принцип нерушимости границ никогда не ставился и не ставится под сомнение", - заверил премьер-министр Никол Пашинян.

Он призвал не поддаваться информационным уловкам и провокациям и смотреть на процессы и вещи с трезвой головой.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

