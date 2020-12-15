 
  Опубликованны фотографии террористов и их имена которые воевали против Республики Арцах 
Электроснабжение села Агавно в Арцахе восстановлено

Электроснабжение села Агавно в Арцахе восстановлено. В ближайшее время будет восстановлена и связь, об этом сообщила в Facebook депутат Нацсобрания РА от партии "Просвещённая Армения" Србуи Григорян.
 
 
Развитие Республики Арцах необратимо, и в ближайшие месяцы начнется восстановление Гадрута и Шуши.
Ведутся работы по вытеснению азербайджанской армии из оккупированных территорий.


