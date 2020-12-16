 
Ереван начнет процесс признания Республики Арцах | МИД Армении

Ереван начнет процесс признания Республики Арцах 
 
Ереван рассмотрит возможность процесса по признанию Карабаха, если Баку не согласится на переговоры по определению статуса

Министр иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазян заявил в интервью изданию Le Monde, что многие ошибочно считают, что путем применения военной силы вопрос статуса Арцаха был снят с повестки.

"Сопредседатели Минской группы подтвердили, что вопрос статуса Карабаха остается в повестке переговоров"
 
Министр иностранных дел Республики Армения Ара Айвазян с рабочим визитом посетит Брюссель

17 декабря в Брюсселе состоится третье заседание Совета партнерства Армения-ЕС, которое проведут министр иностранных дел Ара Айвазян и  верховный представитель Европейского союза по иностранным делам и политике безопасности Жозеп Боррель.

В ходе рабочего визита в Бельгию запланированы встречи с рядом партнеров.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

