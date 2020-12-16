 
Монпелье принял резолюцию о признании Арцаха | Спасибо Франция !

Городской совет французского города Монпелье принял резолюцию о признании Арцаха, в котором призывает власти Франции признать независимость Республики Арцах.
 
Монпелье – столица региона Лангедок-Руссильон всего в 11 километрах от Средиземного моря.
Монпелье́ (фр. Montpellier [mɔ̃.pə.lje] — один из крупнейших городов на юге Франции, восьмой по размеру во всей стране, административный центр департамента Эро региона Окситания. Расположен в плодородной долине реки Лез (фр.) в 10 км от побережья Средиземного моря.  
 
Спасибо Франция !
 


