В Туркменистане прошёл вебинар по финансированию программ развития

  19.12.2020, 17:25,
  В Мире + Европа
В Туркменистане прошёл вебинар по финансированию программ развития18 декабря состоялся вебинар, на котором были рассмотрены возможности  международного финансирования программ по достижению целей устойчивого развития. Организаторами мероприятия выступили офис ПРООН в Туркменистане, а также министерство финансов и экономики республики, сообщает Turkmenportal.
Константин Егоров, специалист в области финансов и инвестиций, дал обзор международных и региональных фондов, которые могли бы быть привлечены к финансированию программ развития Туркменистана, а также рассказал о  передовой международной практике финансирования и привлечения инвестиций для достижения ЦУР.
Новые знания на мероприятии получили сотрудники министерства финансов и экономики, Центробанка, Банка внешнеэкономической деятельности Туркменистана.
Мероприятие организованно в рамках совместного проекта ПРООН и министерства финансов и экономики Туркменистана - «Платформа для реализации Целей устойчивого развития».




    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

