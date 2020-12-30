 
  • 13:00 – Желаю Вам, уважаемый Никол Воваевич, крепкого здоровья и благополучия, а всем гражданам братской Армении – мира и процветания | председатель правительства Российской Федерации 
  • 12:22 – Мы в полной мере убедились в значимости дружественных, союзнических отношений между Россией и Арменией | В.В. Путин 
  • 19:13 – Электроснабжение села Агавно в Арцахе восстановлено 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
Путин поздравил Никол Пашиняна 
Владимир Путин направил поздравительное послание Николу Пашиняну по случаю наступающих праздников

Президент Российской Федерации Владимир Путин направил поздравительное послание премьер-министру Армении Николу Пашиняну по случаю наступающих Нового года и Рождества Христова.

"Уважаемый Никол Воваевич,
Примите искренние новогодние и рождественские поздравления.

Уходящий год был весьма непростым, и хочется надеяться, что принесенные им испытания останутся в прошлом. Важно, что мы в полной мере убедились в значимости дружественных, союзнических отношений между нашими странами.

Уверен, что дальнейшее развитие многоплановых российско-армянских связей отвечает коренным интересам наших братских народов, идет в русле обеспечения мира, безопасности и стабильности в Закавказском регионе.

Желаю Вам, Вашим родным и близким крепкого здоровья и благополучия, а всем Вашим соотечественникам — счастья и процветания”.


