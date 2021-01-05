 
  Министр иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазян с рабочим визитом посетил Республику Арцах 
  Электроснабжение села Агавно в Арцахе восстановлено 
Состоялась встреча Президента Республики Арцах и министра иностранных дел Армении

 
Араик Арутюнян и Ара Айвазян обсудили вопросы выполнения трехстороннего заявления по Карабаху, в частности, проблемы возвращения пленных и заложников, возвращения беженцев, а также установления стабильности и мира в зоне конфликта.

Стороны отметили приоритетность долгосрочного урегулирования конфликта под эгидой сопредседателей Минской группы ОБСЕ, в основу которого должно быть заложено право народа Карабаха на самоопределение и безопасность.


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

