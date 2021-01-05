 
  • 18:26 – Полиция Кишинёва предупреждает владельцев банковских карт о появлении нового вида мошенничества 
  • 21:45 – министр труда и социальных вопросов Армении Месроп Аракелян посетил Республику Арцах с рабочим визитом 
  • 23:45 – В Республике Арцах построят шикарную пятизвездочную гостиницу 
  • 15:15 – Президент Грузии пожелала главе Армении скорейшего выздоровления 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 17:38 – Депутат от фракции "Процветающая Армения" Иветы Тоноян лжет | Генпрокуратура Армении 
В Республике Арцах построят шикарную пятизвездочную гостиницу

 В Республике Арцах построят шикарную пятизвездочную гостиницу
 
Армянские миллиардеры и миллионеры которые грабили Армению и Арцах на протяжении 30 лет решили построить гостиницу и крупнейший в Республике Арцах крытый аквапарк, который обойдется 1 млрд USD.

Гостиница будет построена в живописном уголке столицы Республики Арцах городе Степанакерте.
Сейчас надеемся инвесторы ведут переговоры с несколькими операторами, по итогу которых будет определена окончательная концепция отеля и его класс. В целом в отель вложат 1 млрд рублей.

Напомним, рядом с аквапарком в Степанакерте возведут гостиницу на 9 тыс. кв. м и 150 номеров и спортивно-оздоровительный центр, где предусмотрены тренажерные залы, площадки для спортивных игр, бассейн с длиной дорожки 25 м.

Мы уверенны что патриотизм у миллиардеров Армении не пустое слово, и они начнут крупные и престижные инвестиции в Республику Арцах. Подобные гостиницы, фабрики, школы, библиотеки, дома культуры и спортивные  надеюсь будут построены в Мартуни, Мардакерте, Аскеране и конечно же после освобождения исконно армянских Гадрута и Шуши, там также будут реальные инвестиции.
 


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

