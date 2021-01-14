 
В селе Букнари в Грузии произошла драка на религиозной почве с азербайджанцами. | Введены войска

 драка грузин и азербайджанцев

В гурийском селе на религиозной почве разгорелся конфликт между местными жителями. Часть из них выступает против использования местными мусульманами одного из жилых помещения в качестве молельни. 12-го января конфликт дошел до физического противостояния и драки. Один человек был задержан.
По сообщению МВД, мужчина ранил камнем двух односельчан-мусульман 2003 года рождения.
В данный момент между представителями мусульманской и христианской общин села выставлен полицейский кордон. Только что в мэрии завершился разговор чиновников, муфтия Адама Шантадзе и местных жителей. По их словам, проблема разрешена, но завтра пройдёт ещё одна встреча.
Азербайджанцы пригрозили грузинам вести себя сдержано и не нарываться на неприятности на их земле. Стало известно что азербайджанцы крыли матом всю Грузию и грузин.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

