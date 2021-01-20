 
Никол Пашинян выполнил еще одно обещание данное народу | Ликвидированны Красные Линии

 Никол Пашинян выполнил еще одно обещание данное народу
Парламент Армении полностью принял законопроект, предусматривающий устранение «красных линий» парковок в 10 из 12 административных районов Еревана.
 
Законопроект предложила парламентская фракция правящего блока "Мой шаг". В ходе прежних обсуждений депутат Сисак Габриелян отметил, что граждане справедливо жалуются на ошибки в системе штрафования при использовании парковочных зон.
Сейчас "красные линии" останутся в центре Еревана и на некоторых участках общины Арабкир.

При этом граждане будут оштрафованы только в тех случаях, когда в наличии будет видеоматериал, подтверждающий факт парковки в течение 15 минут. Во всех остальных случаях мэрия больше не будет иметь права штрафовать граждан посредством передвижных автофиксаторов.
Депутат сообщил, что мэрия уже заключила договор с частной компанией, которая будет обеспечивать эти услуги.
 
Отметим что данные Премьер-Министром Армении Никол Пашиняном предвыборные все обещания выполняются последовательно и в сроки предусмотренные Конституцией и законами Армении.


