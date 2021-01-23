 
  • 13:44 – Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию. 
  • 13:39 – Кандидат на пост госсекретаря США Энтони Блинкен подтвердил обещание избранного президента Джо Байдена поддержать резолюцию о признании Геноцида армян 
  • 15:33 – В Таджикистане зафиксирована самая высокая за последние 10 лет инфляция 
  • 13:44 – Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию. 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 12:29 – На борту затонувшего у берегов Турции судна были 10 украинцев 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию.

 Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию.
Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию. Как сообщает Арменпресс, об этом на своей странице в Facebook написала пресс-секретарь МИД Анна Нагдалян.

«В Цинандали состоялась встреча министров иностранных дел Армении и Грузии, в ходе которой был обсужден широкий круг вопросов, представляющих взаимный интерес», - написала Нагдалян.

Пресс-служба МИД Грузии сообщилa, что Айвазяна принял его грузинский коллега, вице-премьер Давид Залкалиани.

Отмечается, что их встреча прошла в селе Цинандали Кахетинского района.

В ходе неформальной встречи министры иностранных дел обсудили перспективы дальнейшего углубления добрососедских отношений между Грузией и Арменией и текущую повестку сотрудничества.
 
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 43


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » В Ереване проходит встреча министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ
    » В Москве состоялась встреча министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна и секретаря Совета безопасности РФ Николая Патрушева.
    » В Тбилиси в теплой и дружеской обстановке состоялась встреча Никола Пашиняна и Саломе Зурабишвили
    » Главы МИД Грузии и Узбекистана договорились углублять отношения
    » Грузию посетит министр иностранных дел Чехии посетит
    » Консультации замглав МИД Украины и Армении прошли в Киеве
    » Давид Залкалиани примет участие во встрече министров иностранных дел НАТО
    » МИД Армении: делегация Болтона – самая представительная за последние десятилетия
    » Подготовка встречи премьер-министра Армении с президентом США продолжается
    » Премьер-министр Грузии провел встречу с министром обороны Израиля
    » Грузию с официальным визитом посетит министр иностранных дел Японии
    » Грузия и Канада проводят политические консультации в расширенном формате
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию.

    • 13:44
    • 44
    • 0

    Кандидат на пост госсекретаря США Энтони Блинкен подтвердил обещание избранного президента Джо Байдена поддержать резолюцию о признании Геноцида армян

    • 13:39
    • 44
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял делегацию во главе с главным комиссаром по делам диаспоры аппарата премьер-министра РА Заре Синаняном.

    • 13:35
    • 39
    • 0

    Президент Таджикистана открыл Музей Лидера нации

    • 11:58
    • 33
    • 0

    Состоялось заседание Совета безопасности под председательством премьера Армении и главы Арцаха

    • 09:59
    • 32
    • 0

    Туркменистан и Индия расширят сотрудничество в сфере образования

    • 16:34
    • 99
    • 0

    Лукашенко провёл совещание с руководящим составом Совета министров

    • 15:35
    • 135
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 62997
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 58113
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 53600
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 51436
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 46672
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 40722
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 39210
    • 0

    Продолжается рабочий визит министра иностранных дел Армении Ара Айвазяна в Грузию.

    • 13:44
    • 44
    • 0

    Кандидат на пост госсекретаря США Энтони Блинкен подтвердил обещание избранного президента Джо Байдена поддержать резолюцию о признании Геноцида армян

    • 13:39
    • 44
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян принял делегацию во главе с главным комиссаром по делам диаспоры аппарата премьер-министра РА Заре Синаняном.

    • 13:35
    • 39
    • 0

    Состоялось заседание Совета безопасности под председательством премьера Армении и главы Арцаха

    • 09:59
    • 32
    • 0

    Президент Таджикистана открыл Музей Лидера нации

    • 11:58
    • 33
    • 0

    В марте этого года в Армению поступит британская вакцина от коронавируса

    • 17:07
    • 146
    • 0

    В Харькове при пожаре в доме престарелых погибли 15 человек

    • 12:18
    • 128
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА