В Арцахе установили памятник герою Гарегину Нжде

 
В городе Мартуни Нагорно-Карабахской Республики установлен памятник Гарегину Нжде
Задумка и финансирование - заслуга директора строительной компании «Ферзит» Артура Хачатряна. Скульптор - Армен Петросян.
Строительство бюста началось еще в начале 2020 г., а открытие планировалось на сентябрь того же года. В итоге война скорректировала планы.
 
 
Гарегин Нжде — политический деятель и герой Армении, один из создателей концепции национального армянского государства. В начале ХХ века он боролся против турецкой оккупации в составе болгарской армии в ходе Балканской войны, а в годы Первой мировой в составе русской армии. За что награжден многочисленными орденами.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

